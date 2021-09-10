There's still time for you and your family to participate in our letter-writing campaign for our soldiers.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and a majority of schools closing, we're asking the parents of children who want to participate in our community outreach project to write a letter to a soldier for the holidays.
We're also continuing with our efforts preparing care packages for our soldiers.
All letters received by the deadline of Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, will be inserted into the care packages that will include canned and packed meats, treats and donations.
For more information, contact me at patriciaschattel@aol.com or 409-795-8933 or call the American Legion Post No. 20 at 409-443-5705.
Patricia Schattel
Chaplain, American Legion Post No. 20
Galveston
