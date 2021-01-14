As a result of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to revisit our education system. As I see it, a diverse society includes people with theoretical training and practical abilities.
Rather than expecting students to progress at the same pace, we should direct them into different streams of learning according to their level of ability, aptitudes and development. This allows teachers to adapt their lessons for the maximum benefit of all students.
When school starts in the new year, there will be students who continued their program through computer learning during their absence from classes, and those who did not.
The first group should be encouraged in a theoretical direction and those in the second group in a practical direction. There should be flexibility for students in the practical stream to return to the theoretical stream, if they demonstrate readiness for it.
An example of a great practical learning initiative is the program recently started by the Cole Gordon Foundation, directed by Scott and Heather Gordon from Friendswood, which educates children from an early age through projects with livestock and food education.
Our goal should be to cultivate strength in diversity.
Willi Luthy
Galveston
(1) comment
I agree with this author! Students are not going to learn at the same level. Under no circumstances should fast learning students should be held back with slow learning students! There ought to be a gifted and talented program in all school districts, especially from K- 8th grade! Having said that, all other variables tools, teachers, and learning strategies should be equal! I will never agree that a fast learner ought to be punished by having their progress stymied because they have to wait on slower learners!
That is like holding Secretariat back in the Kentucky Derby because the other race horses could not keep up! There is a certain School District in this area doing that now because of Political pressure!
