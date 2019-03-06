For this "senior," McGuire Dent Recreation Center is a gem worth paying for ("City could start charging more for some parks fees," The Daily News, March 5). I play both badminton and pickle ball there, and have for several years.
The staff are always accessible and friendly. I appreciate the clean, safe environment and free parking, which is well worth $25 per year membership.
Perhaps there are some who will find the fee prohibitive, but I, for one, would be willing to pay a little extra to cover those who cannot pay. This would be one way to help a neighbor. Maybe a "buddy" system could be initiated.
Thank you for providing such a wonderful place to “work out” that's open to all.
E.T. Anderson
Galveston
