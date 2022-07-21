Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate
Now the Secret Service is claiming it deleted all the text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, because of “device replacement.”
Sounds a lot like Rosemary Woods and her 18-and-a-half-minute gap in the Watergate Scandal.
“Device replacement” doesn’t pass the smell test. If Donald Trump ordered the Secret Service to delete the texts, then that is a clear-cut case of obstruction of justice, to go along with witness intimidation and seditious conspiracy.
We came far closer to losing our democracy on Jan. 6 than we knew that day.
Steven Sewell
Texas City
Prohibition-era laws undermine Texas distillers
Texas craft distillers were forced to close their doors during the pandemic and drastically alter how they operated, yet they still provided nearly $2 billion in economic output in 2020, according to a new economic study released by The University of Texas at San Antonio.
Unfortunately, antiquated laws keep them from reaching their full potential. For example, Texas distillers are only allowed to sell two bottles per person, per month in the state.
Further, while these distilleries are allowed to open on Sundays, serve cocktails and offer tastings, the state forbids them from letting a consumer purchase one of their bottles that same day.
This makes no sense. What’s worse, consumers are frustrated when they are forced to walk away empty handed on Sundays, and Texas distilleries take the brunt of it.
Nearly every other state in the nation has removed the Prohibition-era ban on the Sunday sale of distilled spirits bottles — including the states surrounding Texas.
With all of the great economic benefits these local distilleries provide the state economy, it’s well past time the state legislature returned the favor and removed these outdated laws.
Kristi Brown
Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
Conservative evolution driving change in schools
The conservative evolution earns profits. Parents took over 1 million students from public schools, cutting $1.3 billion from thousands of public schools and millions from teachers’ union donations to progressive politicians. Parents are taking students from “safe for shooter” schools with “Gun Free” signs and unlocked doors and leaving over teaching things angering parents.
Over 90 percent of Black and Hispanic and 66 percent of all voters want school choice. School choice is obstructed by teachers’ union donations to progressive politicians.
School choice can produce huge financial surpluses because public schools get more funding than private schools. The first public schools closed will be big budget, poor performers. Most Blue City public schools have budgets over $20,000 per student, enough for two equal size private schools.
Gary Miller
Texas City
