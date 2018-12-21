The great conundrum of the 21st century is how the Democratic Party, the party of tolerance and acceptance, can spew such vitriol as shown in David Michael Smith’s commentary ("Trump's presidency one for history books," The Daily News, Dec. 20).
I'm disappointed The Daily News would print such a commentary. Shame on you!
Before the November election cycle, my 72-year-old uncle, a lifelong Democrat, and I were discussing the state of partisan politics. He made a statement that had a dramatic effect on me. He said, “It is OK to be partisan, but you need to be civil.”
Maybe David Michael Smith should adhere to this philosophy and exhibit some civility in his commentaries. The Democratic Party of Galveston County would be much better off.
Marty Fluke
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.