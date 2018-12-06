This Christmas, as always, we look upon the Christ Child’s birth as the greatest gift ever given. Two-thousand years later in this dark and dangerous world, our faith in His love for us is the gift that remains in our hearts.
His love and His glory manifest in the earth through each of us. Those around us personally experience the love of the Father in the fruits of the Spirit. Gentleness, kindness, the loving word, patience, hope, persistence, and above all consistency in you and your actions.
For unto us a Savior is born, the Ever lasting Light, the Light of the world … let your life be the lamp stand. Pray the Spirit of Truth direct your words and reflect in your actions.
Are we willing to use the abundance of the season to create the true Christmas (Christ) experience?
The hopes of all these years are born in your heart. Your every day life is the treasure. The most important gift you may give is the miracle of God's love shining through you.
Rejoice! Rejoice!
Marcy Hanson
Chaplain, Sidney Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the Republic of Texas
