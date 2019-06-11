It isn’t climate change. It’s climate cycling. There were six climate cycles in the last 2,300 years, each lasting three to 500 years. The warmest recorded cycle was called the Medieval Warm Period when the Arctic Ocean was ice-free 400 consecutive summers and Greenland exported wine, grain, meat, wool and timber to Europe.
The latest cold cycle was called the Little Ice Age. Our American Revolution, War of 1812, and our Civil War were during the Little Ice Age. Today’s warm cycle began when the Little Ice Age ended in 1875.
Cold cycles cause hunger and poverty, warm cycles offer prosperity and growth.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.