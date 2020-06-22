I left the moving Juneteenth ceremony at Ashton Villa Friday and rode past the “Dignified Resignation” monument in front of the county courthouse.
I thought of my two great-great-grandfathers who fought in the Civil War.
Dubois Van Fleet, Illinois Artillery, never really recovered from wounds suffered at the Battle of Shiloh. John Floyd Williams, Mississippi Infantry, died during the Siege of Vicksburg.
It struck me that we don’t have to remove Confederate statues, but reform their message. Leave the statues, but erase from their pedestals the revisionist pretense of “purity of motives.”
I suggest instead: “A foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was ... one of the worst for which a people ever fought, and one for which there was the least excuse.” — Ulysses S. Grant
Never again.
Allan Van Fleet
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.