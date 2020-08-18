The home purchase frenzy isn't something many, especially myself, predicted would be a benefactor during the pandemic. While mortgage rates have fallen in lockstep with the federal funds rate, it may mean it’s a great time to refinance current debt, but it might not mean it’s a great time to purchase a new home given the aforementioned “frenzy.”
Before purchasing a new home because “rates are lower than ever,” consider the fixed costs that are rising. The fixed costs include the price, property taxes, and maintenance costs of a higher priced home (expect to spend 1 percent annually on maintenance). Then there’s the lower variable costs that include lower interest rates and thus a lower tax deduction. This is the high cost of low interest rates.
If there are any real estate attorneys, I’d love to hear some feedback on whether rental moratoriums are preventing owners from selling their properties where a tenant isn’t paying and you can’t evict.
Patrick McDonald
League City
