The Trump administration continues to blast Dr. Anthony Fauci and the medical profession when it comes to COVID-19.
The Trump administration has almost completely shut down the medical profession's voice and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to them speaking about COVID-19, etc.
Trump has made it about himself as somehow being the medical expert on this coronavirus, by still saying it will just go away. It's as if they've given up, so let's don't talk about. Meanwhile, infection rates are rising. Citizens, it's no hoax; over 230,000-plus of our fellow citizens have died from this dangerous infectious disease.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans may experience lifelong complications even after contracting and surviving COVID-19. Citizens, when you're ill where do you go? Is it to a doctor or do you visit a politician? This virus will be best handled by medical experts like Dr. Fauci, the scientific medical community, the CDC, etc. Not from presidential political lip service, etc.
What has happened to "common sense" in America? Best we listen to our medical community regarding such infectious diseases — and not make it political.
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
(1) comment
Kenneth Douglas[thumbdown]
Blaming Trump for the pandemic deaths is ridiculous. You want to place blame , try CHINA!
Dr. Fauci is he "expert" who told us this was nothing to worry about.
Dr. Fauci was the one who said not to wear masks.
Dr, Fauci disagreed with Trump shutting incoming from China and Europe .... something he later backtracked on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.