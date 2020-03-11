I can’t believe the city manager, mayor and city council didn’t learn a lesson when they started tearing up 45th Street. They need to get through with 45th Street before starting on 25th Street.
They don’t need to have two major thoroughfare streets torn up at the same time right before hurricane season and summertime.
Are they satisfied with the company that’s doing the work? The company they chose to do this work needs to finish one project before starting another.
Why did it take residents of Galveston complaining after 2 and a half years of delays for city management to take action? (‘We’ve heard the public,’” The Daily News, Feb. 3)
A wise man told me that if you can’t do it right the first time, don’t do it at all. The businesses on 45th Street cannot afford to keep losing money every day.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.