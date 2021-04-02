The Georgia bill did not erode voting rights. I'm sure that if it did, Edna Courville ("We will not allow our voting rights to be eroded," The Daily News, March 31) would've listed the portions of the bill she's objected to. She failed to list even one.
Georgia's new law says voters must have a driver's license or state ID number or photocopy of an ID to vote. Georgia provides all Georgians with free IDs. The new law limits the time people have to request an absentee ballot to the amount of time asked for by the U.S. Postal Service, so that they have enough time to deliver the absentee ballots before the election.
It restricts ballot drop box locations and when they can be accessed, so that they can be provided with adequate security. The easier option to using costly ballot drop boxes, is to use one of a multitude of existing U.S. Postal Service mailboxes.
The bill expands early voting on weekends. The new law bans people from giving anything of value to people within 150-feet of a polling site. Everyone wants free and fair elections, elections where each ballot can be traced to a single, legal voter who made their choice free of coercion. This is what the new law does.
Terry Card
Galveston
Even Liberal WAPO has called Biden out on his false claim that Georgia''s new law reduces hours for elections.
Those who claim the new laws and Texas proposed laws suppress voting cannot point out to one provision in the bills where it does.
They then jump to the idea it supersedes county jurisdiction and power. Since the rules for elections come from the Texas Constitution and laws this claim shows ignorance.
Others then play the race card claiming JIM CROW. Such claims are racist suggesting minorities are incapable of following election laws. As a member of a "minority" I find these claims insulting.
[thumbup] E G Wiley
