People having to wade their way to the cruise terminal. What an embarrassment to Galveston Island.
With the arrival of one of the world's biggest cruise ships to Galveston later on this month, something simply has to be done with the flooding issues on Harborside Drive.
Even before you even think about widening and beautifying this street, nothing will ever be accomplished until you take care of the flooding issues.
William Silkowski
Galveston
