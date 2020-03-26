Vacuum cleaner company Dyson received an order of 10,000 ventilators from the United Kingdom government. Ten days later they had designed a new ventilator that addresses the needs of coronavirus patients. By early April, they should be available.
Why can’t the federal government do the same? Even get the manufacturing rights for the United States. I guess James Dyson would grant U.S. manufacturers the rights at no cost.
I doubt the Food and Drug Administration wouldn’t fast track the machine. A machine is quite different than a drug. It works according to specifications or it doesn’t.
The United States, with all of this at our disposal, should be able to do the same.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
