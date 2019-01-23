Political gridlock: Based on the indignities from the people affected by the government shutdown you would think that gridlock just started. Far from the truth. We the people have allowed this for many generations; on all levels, local, state and nationally.
The lack of ethics has played a tremendous role in this mess. No backbone or sense of justice has been evident for a long time. Other families have suffered just as much as any now are suffering because of crooked elected officials. Maybe not the volume, but if you're the one who's affected it's huge.
Talking about change will not work anymore. Our fate will be determined by our sense of honor and integrity. Nothing else. Taking real action requires sacrifice. Prepare to reap the whirlwind.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
