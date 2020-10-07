Confirming a Supreme Court nominee usually takes less than 40 days. Trump and the Senate have nearly 100 days until the end of their terms.
Ruth Bader Ginsberg took 42 days, Sandra Day O’Conner required 33 days, and John Paul Stevens got 19 days. Others have taken one to 44 days.
Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are trying to rewrite or ignore the Constitution when claiming otherwise. Some Democrat voters will believe their lies.
The Constitution clearly says presidents have the right and duty to nominate judges until they leave office. Impeachment has no effect if not convicted in the Senate.
Gary Miller
Texas City
