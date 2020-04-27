I read the letter by Robert Bowen ("Trump just keeps getting in his own way," The Daily News, April 23) complaining that President Trump could communicate better at his daily press briefings.
Bowen might be correct, but the daily briefings are the only way the president has at hand to counteract the constant flow of lies and smears of the “left-wing propaganda media” and get the truth out.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
[yawn] I haven't noticed the “left-wing propaganda media” taking issue with anything that Dr. Fauci and the other experts have been saying about the pandemic. What "truth" are you worried about?
