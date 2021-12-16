In response to the letter by Grace Laird (The American dream needs a modern revision," The Daily News, Aug. 15): I would like to ask anyone, or all, reading this to define "the American dream."

Everyone's definition, I'm sure, would be different. The house in the suburbs, 2.5 children, a job you love and make enough money to live on would be the older definition. As times change, so must the definitions.

We all must decide for ourselves what we would like to accomplish and how we want to live our lives. One of the things I strive for daily is positivity, empathy and caring for those I come in contact with.

One thing I try to avoid is negativity.

Ginger Helm

Bayou Vista

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

From the Liberal's favorite Dictionary, Merriam Webster:

Definition of the American dream

: a happy way of living that is thought of by many Americans as something that can be achieved by anyone in the U.S. especially by working hard and becoming successful

//With good jobs, a nice house, two children, and plenty of money, they believed they were living the American dream.

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/the%20American%20dream

From the Cambridge Dictionary:

the belief that everyone in the U.S. has the chance to be successful and happy if they work hard

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/american-dream

FRom dictionary.com

The American Dream is the aspirational belief in the US that all individuals are entitled to the opportunity for success and upward social mobility through hard work.

https://www.dictionary.com/e/pop-culture/the-american-dream/

