In response to the story ("An island nonprofit might be ousted over zoning issues," The Daily News, Aug. 22): As a former resident of Craig Brown's district when some of my neighbors on Avenue O began complaining about the Artist Boat's lease and use of the property at 27th Street and Avenue O at least three years ago, I am disappointed to read that Brown and Amy Bly are joining forces with them to evict Artist Boat from their established home and headquarters.
Bly, who says she lives across the street from the Artist Boat, has the temerity to call them bad neighbors, but failed to explain how that is the case.
And what's she doing living on Avenue O in District 2 when she represents District 1?
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
Editor's note: The dividing line for Districts 1 and 2 runs down the middle of Avenue O. Amy Bly lives on the District 1 side of the street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.