The Electoral College must go. In its day, it gave states with slave citizens a little more influence in the election process. Now it has the ability of electing a minority president as was the case with George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
The smaller states get their power in the Senate, where five states with a population of 3.8 million people have 10 senators and a state like California or Texas with nearly 10 times the amount of voters has only two.
The office of the president should be filled by the candidate with a majority of votes by the general population.
David Detmar
League City
"The office of the president should be filled by the candidate with a majority of votes by the general population." If that happened, political power would rest in the hands of the big cities only and all legislation would be geared towards them. Not good for the rest of America including Galveston County.
