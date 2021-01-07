We now can truly see just how the Republicans of today honor our forefathers' wishes to uphold a democratic republic society for the future citizens of America.

The protest that turned into riots, vandalism and looting is just what a TV character would like to happen in order to stay in the dictator type of office.

We can see for sure that the American Republicans have stooped as low as they can go in order to destroy our democracy.

Unpatriotic stupidity at its best.

George A. Laiacona Jr.

Galveston

Craig Mason

[thumbup][thumbup]

