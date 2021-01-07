We now can truly see just how the Republicans of today honor our forefathers' wishes to uphold a democratic republic society for the future citizens of America.
The protest that turned into riots, vandalism and looting is just what a TV character would like to happen in order to stay in the dictator type of office.
We can see for sure that the American Republicans have stooped as low as they can go in order to destroy our democracy.
Unpatriotic stupidity at its best.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
(1) comment
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.