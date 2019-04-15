It’s election time once again in Friendswood, and while this year only has one contest to be decided, it's no less important than the previous years. I hope many of you will join me in support of Carl Gustafson for Friendswood City Council, Position 6.
Carl has proven to be an excellent council member and civic leader over the last six years, and has earned the respect of many within and out of our community. He has worked hard on council, and his voting record demonstrates that he always has Friendswood’s best interests at heart when deciding on key issues of the city.
He has thrown his support behind crucial bond projects and park upgrades, and is a key leader on the city’s highly important and vital drainage committee.
Carl has earned the opportunity to serve our city for another three years. This election simply comes down to who is the most qualified to serve Friendswood. Carl’s education and business background, and overall experience, makes him the best choice.
Come May 4, please vote, and more importantly, please vote for Carl Gustafson.
Brett Banfield
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.