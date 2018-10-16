A vote for Beto O'Rourke will have no effect other than increasing the number of obstructive votes in Congress by the progressive liberal Democratic Party. His position as a congressional newbie makes him a pawn to the leadership of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadar and the progressive liberal agenda that segments society under captions of race, color, gender, religion and sexual preference.
Hard to believe Beto wants to turn his children over to a village to raise them. Definitely illogical is Beto’s support of harboring illegals that sneak into our country. Association with MoveOn.org (formed in 1998; initial donors included billionaire George Soros, a major donor to liberal causes) is another reason not to vote for Beto.
Progressive liberalism is the antithesis to the American traditional culture, which made this country the best hope for humanity. Make America Great Again. The future of our children depends on our choices. Vote wisely.
David Hardee
Bayou Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.