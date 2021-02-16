Kudos all the way around:
• To Galveston for being named one of three cities in Texas as a Bird City Texas;
• To the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and Julie Ann Brown for promoting Galveston and birding;
• To Sally Pachulski, now in Maine, birder extraordinaire and promoter of Galveston;
• To Daily News reporter Myer Lee for excellent reporting of the exciting news of our being a Bird City Texas;
• To Daily News photo editor Jennifer Reynolds for some extraordinary photos of Galveston’s birds; and
• To the many partners and advisers who made this honor possible.
Aren’t we fortunate to have such talented and caring people as part of our community? Thank you.
Elizabeth Anderson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.