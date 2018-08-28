In response to the guest column by Jack Evins ("Diverse opinions are what support democracy," The Daily News, Aug. 22): He isn't completely right about the Civil War being a notable exception.
The cause of the secession was yankee greed. The South was paying three-fourths of the taxes when a new tax went in effect in September of 1860, increasing the amount they paid. These taxes were being used only to help the North. But when the South seceded, most of the North was willing to let them go; therefore, there should have been no war.
When Lincoln found out the South had seceded his first statement was "then where shall we get our revenue?"
The cause of that illegal war was Lincoln's greed — and that was the only cause. Lincoln's ideology went uncontested, which resulted in thousands of needless deaths. His actions were unconstitutional, and he should have been removed from office.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
