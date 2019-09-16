By DAUGHTERS of the AMERICAN REVOLUTION
Constitution Week, which begins today and runs through Monday, commemorates the signing 232 years ago of the Constitution of the United States of America. You might have heard the phrase, “that’s unconstitutional” or “that’s my constitutional right!” Many times, Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in the constitution, but they really aren’t.
Nowhere in the constitution, for example, does it say, “It’s a free country.” Amendment 1 of the Constitution does not include the words “freedom of expression,” but over time, it has been ruled to include limits on the freedom of speech, press and assembly for defamation, perjury, contempt of court, hate speech, size of public demonstrations, trade secrets, noise pollution, classified information and treason.
Let’s celebrate Constitution Week by resolving to be better informed and responsible citizens. Study the Constitution, know your rights and know what it says and does not say.
George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
