Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all By GEORGE A. LAIACONA JR. Jun 3, 2022

"The God that gave us Life, gives us Liberty'' — Thomas Jefferson.

Today's version of the Republican Party doesn't seem to go along with this.

They have managed to sneak around the First Amendment wall that separates church and state and take away the liberty for American women to do as they please with their own bodies.

It's ironic and sad that Republicans can protest a fetus, but show no interest in protecting the living children in schools.

The next step will most likely be to outlaw any American who is not a heterosexual Protestant.

The other liberty takeaway is the suppression of voting rights of the minorities, Blacks, Hispanics and the elderly.

These Americans do not have easy access to voting booths, therefore the Republicans are removing them from voting all together.

Is this liberty and justice for all?

George A. Laiacona, Jr.
Galveston
