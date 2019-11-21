The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will host its annual police escorted motorcycle run to the Ronald McDonald House in Galveston on Dec. 7.
We're asking for all clubs and other motorcycle riders in the greater Galveston County area to participate in leading the trailer containing toys, food, clothing and other supplies.
We will meet up at Kat's Place, 1219 Walnut St., in La Marque, and staging will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Group photos will be taken with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
We're asking all participants to take a child's small toy, a box of cereal, a pack of ramen noodles, a bag of rice, a box of cake mix, a box of microwave popcorn, a pair of socks or any of the other items on their Wish List, which you can see on the Ronald McDonald House website at www.rmhg.org. Most of the items they need can fit in saddle bags.
For more information, contact Jim Rabon, ride director, 409-789-7626.
Mike Buckley
American Legion Post No. 89
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.