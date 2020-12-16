Regarding Dan Freeman's commentary ("Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see," The Daily News, Dec. 12), he writes: "President Harding had multiple affairs, which his wife worked hard to cover up." I would say, let him who belongs to a political party without sin cast the first stone. Meaning the Bill Clinton saga.
Secondly: "...his denial of the seriousness of the pandemic culminated in an economic collapse ... ." Maybe it's me but I still don't get how a Hillary Clinton presidency would've saved this country or this world from the consequences of a pandemic.
Third: " ... Trump is the man who presided over endless corrupt and illegal acts ... ." Stay tuned for further revelations about the business dealings of President-elect Joe Biden, his son Hunter and his brother.
Jose L. Ochoa
Galveston
