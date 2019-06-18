President Trump is a terrible campaigner when it comes to fairness, decency and ethics. There's no respect for an opponent as a human being and a reputable public servant. I watched him and Joe Biden competing in Iowa. He was “at it” again with his bombastic, personal attacks.
I cringe to think in the upcoming campaign he will be bullying and attacking his opponents in this personal way, i.e., with no consideration of their dignity and personal worth. He calls them derogatory names”in a blatant attempt to belittle them and put them down personally.
It must require too much work or thought for him to campaign on the issues. This type of campaigning may work on some people. It certainly doesn’t work for me. I am disgusted, offended and embarrassed for our beloved country with the behavior of this president.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
Obviously you haven't watched any of President Trump's speeches, only got your information from the media pundits. Get your head out of sand and learn something for a change instead of blindly following along. E G Wiley
