Today’s political atmosphere is really frightening. Isn’t this how Hitler’s Germany rose to power? Blaming the rich and the Jews for their problems. Then shutting down their voice to speak out. Then, well we all know what happened next.
Well, in America today, it feels like this history is beginning to repeat itself.
Now, I’m not a gun toter but I do feel the need to have one to defend my home from the ones who may start blaming me for their problems.
Good luck to y’all; who they will blame next.
Tom Russo
Texas City
