In the very near future, it's very likely that there will be carbon fees and penalties imposed on carbon producers, and that those penalties will be passed through to us, the consumers.
As we approach the national elections, and the next round of Democratic debates, I think it might be worthwhile to find out what the candidates are proposing to do with carbon fees and penalties.
For example, how will proceeds from carbon fees be used? Invested in renewable energy? Used to treat or mitigate damages caused by global warning such as being used to help re-forest California, or aiding coastal cities from catastrophic flooding?
Or are they going to be rebated back to the consumer in the form of dividends? Or somehow wind up back in the pockets of those who helped create the carbon crises in the first place, and leaving us to pay the bill?
It isn’t likely that there will be a carbon tax with this administration, but some 40-plus countries use some type of carbon pricing mechanisms already. It's coming. We need to be informed on this issue and we need to know where the money collected will be going.
Lynda Harvey
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.