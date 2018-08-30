I read the article about the possible closing of the Galveston Department of Public Safety office ("Galveston DPS office on list of possible state cuts," The Daily News, Aug. 25).
Instead of closing the DPS office, why not instead of being open eight hours a day (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), why not go to two shifts, say 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.? This way the people of Galveston County would have more time to renew their licenses.
As a shift worker for more than 30 years, I had plenty of free time to take care of business.
John Weaver
Texas City
