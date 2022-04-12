Every April, the Office for Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s events will be from April 24 through April 30.
“Rights, Access, Equity, for all victims” is the theme, which underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find justice by enforcing victims’ rights; expanding access to services; and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.
The theme also highlights the need for victims of violent crime to have the necessary resources to allow them to heal and receive the fundamental justice they deserve. The events also recognize crime victims, survivors and their family members in our community.
Activities will kick off with a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. April 24 in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, and culminate with a crime victim’s 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. April 30 on Seawall Boulevard, sponsored by the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.
If you’d like to participate or get more information, call me at 409-770-5124.
Linda Telfah, chief
Victim Assistance Unit
Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office
