As a former Galveston resident, I like to read The Daily News to keep up with the latest.
I'm now a senior citizen and had COVID last winter. I was seriously ill, hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Hospital here but recovered quickly. I also received both of the Pfizer vaccines this summer to protect me.
Please get your vaccines. We had to get all kinds of vaccines when we were children in the '50s, so I know we can beat this mess. Don't neglect your health and the welfare of others. This won't be the last vaccine we ever have to get, so just do it.
Shirleen Swartz
Phoenix, Arizona
