In Bill Sargent's column on gun control ("'Red flag' gun laws clearly are unconstitutional," The Daily News, Aug. 28), the first two paragraphs describe what the Nazi's did in the 1930s.
In 1942, British-trained Czech and Slovak soldiers killed Reinhard Heyrich (second to Nazi SS Chief Heinrich Himmler). He was one of the main architects of the Holocaust.
Adolf Hitler wanted to randomly kill 10,000 Czechs. He was talked out of this. Then the German Intelligence falsely linked the assassins to the villages of Lidce and Lezaky.
Lidce was razed to the ground. All adult males were executed. All but a handful of women and children were deported to concentration camps where they were killed. At least 1,300 innocent lives were lost.
The Nazis had strict gun control laws. If these people had guns the result may have been different, perhaps worse, but at least they could've defended themselves. What if the Jews had guns during this time period? The Holocaust could've been different. Maybe the war would've been shortened because it takes more soldiers to round up armed people than unarmed people.
The only ones that benefit from gun control are criminals and tyrants.
Robert Hart
Hitchcock
