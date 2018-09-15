In a letter by Don Treshman ("Beto O'Rourke is deceptive, support Ted Cruz," The Daily News, Sept. 12) he goes back to the current playbook of Trump Republicans. He attacked Beto O'Rouke for his name that his family gave him as a child.
He wants us to fear others by using terms like Jihadist left, aberrant behavior, deceit, subterfuge, radicalized socialist views, protester of American values, and funded by ex-Nazi supporters.
Rather than ideas to make this country better, he and others are attempting to pull us apart, install suspicion and create fear of anyone with different views.
I support Beto for the U.S. Senate because he offers hope — not the Republican daily dose of fear.
Jody Phelps
Galveston
Yes, he offers hope. ROFLOL@ that one.... He hates our Constitution and wants to take away our God given rights for self protection. He hates the thought of closing the border and locking the gates, even though he locks his own home and cars. He hates the thought of the cutting of our taxes as he thinks his kind know how to handle our money better than we cane. IMHO I do not think he is even fit to run for dog catcher much less a Senator of our great state.
