The Galveston County Daily News has a proud history of supporting the First Amendment by confronting government over its penchant for secrecy. The newspaper’s reporters, editors and photographers have taken courageous stands, sometimes risking arrest.
Given that history, I was extremely disappointed to find that The Daily News was absent from the ranks of more than 300 newspapers — conservative and liberal, large and small — that published editorials denouncing President Trump's vitriolic attacks against a free press.
The president has called the press the “enemy of the people” and dubbed as “fake news” reporting that is demonstrably and verifiably true, meeting the highest standards of journalism.
As a former reporter for the Houston Chronicle, I’ve met many Daily News reporters and photographers, covering trials, hurricanes, crime scenes and news conferences. I’ve always found them to be dedicated professionals meeting these high standards.
That’s why I was surprised. The Daily News may have a good reason for failing to join the ranks of newspapers standing up for the First Amendment. If so, please share it with your readers.
Harvey Rice
Galveston
Editor's note: The editorial board discussed and decided not to join the campaign for reasons including these:
• It was counterproductive, tending to support the president's false argument that there's a "media" working in lockstep to undermine him and his policies; rather than supporting the truth, which is that news is reported by thousands of independent organizations run by independent people with varying opinions.
• It was unlikely to have much effect.
• It was making much ado about nothing. The campaign was about presidential rhetoric, not national policy. If you want to support the free press against a real and present danger, stand up against the paper tariffs.
