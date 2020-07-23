Ray Holbrook's commentary ("Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism," The Daily News, July 15) was subsequently refuted as not being truthful by two anti-Trumpers: Jane Elton ("Holbrook's campaign to help Trump was a disservice," The Daily News, July 16) and James R. Templer ("Trump Republicans should frighten you into voting," The Daily News, July 18).
One referenced a speech from Joe Biden that included none of Holbrook's points; the other said it was a fear-mongering diatribe. Any truth seeker can go online and do an extensive search, being sure to include the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force policy they released. The most radical, leftist Democrat Party platform in U.S. history is what will be found.
Templer, it is because we "do" prefer the facts that we want candidate Biden to conduct spontaneous, non-virtual interactions with public and press (as other candidates over the years have done), fielding public-initiated questions, as well as non-lollipop questions from a cross section of the press. Only select prescript events, with answers readied beforehand, have been Biden's norm for months.
A presidential candidate has little veracity in claiming to be near-quarantined for months for his own safety — a "virtual" presidency with other handlers doing business in his stead. Now that is scary.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
(1) comment
Yes I'm an anti-Trumper. Watch out, I'm scary! [tongue_smile]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.