It's beyond belief that Greg Abbott markets himself as a business-friendly conservative. Don’t conservatives promote responsible stewardship of taxpayer money?
He doesn’t do that when he impedes low-cost mitigation actions against COVID-19 in favor of “individual choice” that too frequently (and unnecessarily) results in high-cost hospital care or outpatient therapies that far exceed costs of vaccination.
Does he plan to expand his reverence for “individual choice” to negate restrictions on driving under the influence or indiscriminately firing a gun on crowded city streets?
In addition to the costs of the continuing spread of COVID-19 to the economy, Abbott is directing state monies to relieve costs of emergency staffing at overburdened health care facilities. The unnecessary loss of human lives to the virus robs Texas of productive, tax-paying residents.
How can Abbott promote Texas as a low-regulation state when he overrides policies and practices established by private businesses to protect employees and customers? He decries “federal overreach,” while at the same time interfering with decisions made by local governing entities. Apparently, the term “local control” means to Abbott that he controls the locals.
How many Texan lives will be sacrificed on the altar of Greg Abbott’s political ambitions?
(1) comment
The items Jaclyn Low lists are within gubernatorial authority in the State of Texas and within the Republican platform. Too bad Abbott only remembers he's a Republican around election time.
Rule 1: Never let a LIBERAL Democrat dictate how a Republican Conservative should act. Got that, Jaclyn?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.