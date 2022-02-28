Taking the 'bang' out of the Fourth of July is sad By MICHAEL MORIARTY Feb 28, 2022 23 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In response to the story ("Lights out: Park board extinguishes Fourth of July fireworks," The Daily News, Feb. 23): Nothing more American than taking the "Bang!" out of the Fourth of July, said no one ever.I just hope they remember to put fresh batteries in those drones.Michael MoriartyGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment C. Patterson Feb 28, 2022 8:19pm Im with you, several of us are very disappointed. We’re doing a lot of research “deep diving” on the topic , fact checking with both EPA and OSHA as well as with the providers themselves. They stated “ none were available in our region” Is that the case? Was a call for bids put out to former and interested pyrotechnic companies? If what they said is true, there was no “either /or “ available it was just laser or drone. What other motives might be driving the decisions that were made. Lots of interesting information . Stay tuned… Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesI-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonPort of Galveston calls special meeting to discuss Landry's lease of Pier 21Lights out: Park board extinguishes Independence Day fireworksMan appeals conviction in 2013 Galveston murderMan jailed for Galveston robbery charged in League City bank robberyGalveston's 11-story Medical Arts building barricaded after bricks fall offMan accused in 1991 kidnapping, attempted murder returned to Galveston CountyOne man wounded in Texas City nightclub shootingIsland car wash still open and operating; Sonic plans Hitchcock restaurant CollectionsChildren’s parades and pets close out second weekend of Mardi GrasIn focus: First Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston FestivitiesIn Focus: Houston Dynamo FC MLS Season Opener CommentedMiddleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (65) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) America must stand united in the face of a well-armed bully (57) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (52) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42)
Im with you, several of us are very disappointed. We’re doing a lot of research “deep diving” on the topic , fact checking with both EPA and OSHA as well as with the providers themselves. They stated “ none were available in our region” Is that the case? Was a call for bids put out to former and interested pyrotechnic companies? If what they said is true, there was no “either /or “ available it was just laser or drone. What other motives might be driving the decisions that were made. Lots of interesting information . Stay tuned…
