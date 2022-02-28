In response to the story ("Lights out: Park board extinguishes Fourth of July fireworks," The Daily News, Feb. 23): Nothing more American than taking the "Bang!" out of the Fourth of July, said no one ever.

I just hope they remember to put fresh batteries in those drones.

Michael Moriarty

Galveston

C. Patterson

Im with you, several of us are very disappointed. We’re doing a lot of research “deep diving” on the topic , fact checking with both EPA and OSHA as well as with the providers themselves. They stated “ none were available in our region” Is that the case? Was a call for bids put out to former and interested pyrotechnic companies? If what they said is true, there was no “either /or “ available it was just laser or drone. What other motives might be driving the decisions that were made. Lots of interesting information . Stay tuned…

