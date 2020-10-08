I chose Austin Middle School for my child because of its academic rigor and national award-winning STEM program, not demographics. Parents enroll their children at Central Middle School and Collegiate Academy as a choice.
Collegiate Academy focuses on "college readiness," preparing students to enter Ball High School as sophomores for earlier entry into higher education. The Media Arts Academies at Central teach media arts including broadcast, video, digital photography, digital graphics, video game design and virtual animation.
Yes, there are some disparities: "Expenditures per Student" per year at Central are approximately $4,000 higher than at Austin or Collegiate Academy, $927 higher than the district and $2,178 higher than the state (average last five years, source tea.texas.gov).
Austin’s campus-specific handbook and "School-Parent Compact" requires parents to volunteer eight hours per school year and to be actively involved in their child’s education. Austin students must maintain at least an 80 average in each course and perform community service.
The other middle schools have no such requirements of students or parents.
So, let’s reward Austin’s students and teachers by closing their school? Not very smart.
Robin Brinkmeyer
Galveston
