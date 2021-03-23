President Joe Biden should be impeached because he opened the southern border to illegal immigrants, thus violating the oath of office to, “... preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Encouraging the admission of illegal immigrants into the United States is the exact opposite of preserving, or protecting or defending the United States of America. Our government has procedures for legal immigration into America for those wanting to work here or to become citizens, and all foreign immigrants should be required to follow those procedures.
President Biden's approach to addressing the illegal immigration problem facing the United States is an insult to every American because it puts all of us in jeopardy because of the increased exposure to COVID-19 and criminals illegally entering America.
The president is diverting tax dollars for the benefit of illegal immigrants while American citizens, especially military veterans, cannot get the medical and psychological services they need and have earned.
The Democratic Party, the “never-Trumpers” and their allies in the for-profit media impeached President Trump on allegations that were, in the end, baseless. Where are those voices now?
John Hatch
League City
