Now that we have new people administering our city government, I want to revisit the idea of creating a "Clean Street" policy.
I've been fortunate enough to see clean streets in all kinds and sizes of cities and towns across America. We can do it as well. This problem of keeping our streets clean of trash and litter has always been in existence. It's just that no one seems to want to enter into the expense associated with a reasonable approach to the problem.
The idea is to install signage along with flyers and newspaper instructions to all residents and business owners that, once a month on a certain day, parking will not be allowed on one side of their streets to allow crews to clean properly. By implementing a realistic street-cleaning program, we can have a presentable picture for our island guests.
Once a routine is established, all of those concerned with having a "clean'' island will be grateful to our community leaders for their vested interest in what we look like.
I'm sure information as to how to implement this clean-up agenda can be acquired from cities that already have the program in a working order.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
