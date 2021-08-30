The article about Erin Barnhart and the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office was very upsetting ("Shooting victim's family demands medical examiner step down over leak," The Daily News, Aug. 26).
I understand the feelings and hurt of the parents and families of the victims and their desperate desire for details and information. In my work, I encounter Barnhart and her highly competent staff twice a day and have done so for several years. The checks and balances utilized in that office are immeasurable and meet the highest quality standards of the industry.
Barnhart is one of the most capable and qualified physicians I've ever encountered. A mother herself, she's fully aware of the respect and need for privacy when it comes to children.
Had Barnhart not been misled with falsehoods by the videographer, she would never have released any information regarding the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Barnhart is a highly trained professional and is frequently called upon to testify in courts around the country.
To blame Barnhart and target her with misdirected anger and frustration that should be directed elsewhere is very disappointing. Galveston County is lucky to have such a professional chief medical examiner. Again, I'm sorry to the families, but Barnhart is an asset.
Forest Riggs
Galveston
