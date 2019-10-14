So, with viewing filmed violence being relegated to the screen for entertainment, modern technology is able to enhance, emphasize and exaggerate, as people have sense enough to not allow the recorded mass shootings or other violent perpetrations to be on social or broadcast media, we're being told by movie critic Dustin Chase that the Joker's color palette makes this violent excursion into cinematography palatable ("Put on a happy face," The Daily News, Oct. 4).
That those "in the know," harbingers of our cultural shifts with arts, portray more and more explicitly violent episodes, it's no surprise that society keeps pace with explicit violence. The appeal of something formulaic to explain keeps violent movies in the crosshairs, but while young males' neurobiology is so stimulated by visuals, mainstream violent visuals may not be the direct result as C is in an A squared plus B squared equals C squared formula, but it easily has the squaring component's effect.
Julia Walker
Galveston
The Joker is rated R - Restricted. Children Under 17 Require Accompanying Parent or Adult Guardian.
Warner Bros.has done a good job of making the Joker a movie that a lot of want to see. Advertising has it on the way to record take of money. So far $548.30 million. Publicity such as this. just increases some people wanting to see Joker..
What some people are saying about it.
From Sheryl : Joaquin Phoenix Deserves an award for his intense acting role. Very well made. I actually really thought it was a well made story. Being the Jokers life story, it was a sad life for him growing up, and was no wander he became the Joker. The hysterical laughter by Mr Phoenix, is a difficult thing to do, and he played his part amazingly well
From anne marie :it was very dark i expected the action of a Batman movie but i feel the message about mental illness was very important and Joaquin Phoenix was remarkable
From Van : Maybe the movie is social commentary on the influence of society on mental health. Maybe it's about the mental health of a society and the factors which effect it . Observing the difference between sympathy and empathy, the movie is able to put a prospective on violence that does not comfort the viewer... it's not easy to walk away from. Not suitable for kids.
