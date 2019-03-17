In response to the editorial ("With water, high bills might beat low self-efficacy," The Daily News, March 5): The increase presents a hardship for elders and low-income residents who use a comparative minuscule amount of water. People watering their grass don't use nearly the amount of water as the San Luis Hotel and the Galvez Hotel. And the thousands of tourists that use water while on vacation is most likely not comparable to what they use in their homes. We're left to pay for their enjoyment without benefit.
Seems all extracurricular activities are supplemented by the local residents. There are many here that will not be affected; however, many senior citizens are greatly affected. We lament that we cannot even park on the seawall to watch the water, due to unreasonable parking fees. We can't walk on the Flagship Pier without paying a private company, which by the way, gets free advertisement via a sign on Broadway. How much do we pay for that? I sill can't get my alley repaired.
As a 78-year-old BOI, I can see Galveston becoming a part of the new thought process to make the rich richer.
Pat Tate
Galveston
