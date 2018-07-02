Remember when being a Christian meant to follow Christ’s teachings, The Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule?
I recently went to a Cowboy Church in Vernon, Texas. Four years ago I had gone there and really enjoyed it — but this time there was a new preacher and he started his sermon by calling people names. His first sentence was, “Liberals, gays and criminals are what is wrong with America.”
He actually said, “President Trump is our savior."
Well, he isn't my savior. Jesus is my savior and Jesus was definitely a liberal!
Look it up, the definition describes Christ in every word — “tolerant of change; not bound by authoritarianism, orthodoxy, or tradition.”
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
Liberals, in their time were good people. Sad there so few of them today. Replaced by progressives who are worse than Nazis. The old time liberals have a new name. Conservatives. Sad there so few of them.
Liberals are “tolerant of change; not bound by authoritarianism, orthodoxy, or tradition.”?????
That's the funniest thing I've heard in years!!!!!
Don't watch much TV or read the news, huh....
