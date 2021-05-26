With a global pandemic underway, an epidemic of domestic violence rises. As the legislative session ends, the increase of abuse and deaths of women across this state continues.
There's been yet another victim of domestic homicide and violence in this county within a state that deems the acts of violence against women to be that of lesser criminality than violence against a stranger.
Women who've sought the channels of justice and protection to have orders placed with conditions implemented and never enforced.
An increase of domestic violence said to be blamed on the pandemic we now realize was ongoing and ignored by leadership across Texas, and especially high in Galveston County.
Bond and protective orders containing conditions left unattended by the county sheriff's office. Women continue to live in terror as their abusers bond out and continue to prey on their victims, ultimately resulting in death and trauma.
Galveston County and Texas representatives should do better than photo ops and exploiting the experiences of victims of domestic violence and create legislation that truly reflects the "thoughts and prayers” and promises of justice. If legislation prevents actions and justice, put your thoughts to action before death parts them from us all.
Christina Delgado
Santa Fe
