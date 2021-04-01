In response to the article (“City seeking ways to regulate golf carts on seawall,” The Daily News, March 30): Please ban them. They're designed for streets in Galveston that have little or no traffic.
I watched a young woman, maybe between 20 and 25 years old, with an eight-passenger cart almost flip it over turning from 25th Street onto the seawall heading east because she was going too fast. The golf cart was loaded with people and this would've been a disaster.
During the height of spring break, I counted eight golf carts past 61st Street heading west; one was as far down as FM 3005. This was just one trip into town. I'm sure this happens daily.
How is the city going to police this? The officers are already spread thin during busy weeks and weekends. The city council created this mess when it lowered the speed limit on Seawall Boulevard. It's now time to say that was a bad decision, ban golf carts on the seawall and change the speed limit.
James Gainer
Galveston
